One of the big missing pieces of Bill Belichick's first North Carolina team had been quarterback. There was no clarity on who would play the position coming out of spring practice, where an inexperienced group of passers battled for the starting job. The Tar Heels seemed to feel the same way about their options, choosing to strike quickly upon the opening bell of the spring transfer portal window to land South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez.

Ranked as the No. 3 available quarterback in the 247Sports Portal rankings, Lopez broke out as a redshirt freshman during the 2024 season. He finished the year ranked 30th in ESPN's QBR metric, completing 66% of his passes and running for 5.6 yards per carry while emerging as one of the top dual-threat options in the FBS.

So, what does Lopez's addition mean for UNC's QB room in 2025? How does he build on what the Tar Heels have done so far? And what could be next for a team expected to be extremely active during the spring cycle?

Let's break it down ...

Lopez stabilizes UNC's QB situation

North Carolina went through the spring with two main players in its quarterback battle: Purdue transfer Ryan Browne and four-star true freshman Bryce Baker. Browne, a rising redshirt sophomore, had only thrown 92 career passes. Baker arrived on campus in January.

Exiting the spring game — and really for a few weeks before that — it was clear the Tar Heels would have to make a quarterback addition in the portal. UNC could have bet on one of its young passers or hoped veteran QB Max Johnson could return 100% from a leg injury he suffered to open last season. But neither of those options were a guarantee.

Instead, the Tar Heels made a move.

Lopez brings a full year of starting experience, three years of eligibility and dual-threat capabilities that will allow UNC to be a bit more flexible in its week-to-week offense.

Don't be shocked if UNC adds another QB this cycle, too. Browne transferred out again before the Lopez news was even official, and the Tar Heels need numbers in that room.

What else has UNC done so far?

The Tar Heels have been busy!

North Carolina landed one of the top linebackers on the board in Missouri's Mikai Gbayor. A potential stabilizing presence in the middle of the defense — with some flexability to play off ball — Gbayor ranked as the No. 6 overall linebacker in the portal this cycle.

Gbayor only spent a few months in Columbia, by the way. He played the 2024 season with Nebraska, posting 49 tackles, six tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 11 starts.

He's a foundational defensive piece for what defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is trying to build.

On the offensive side of the ball, UNC basically added to its transitional 2025 high school class with Colorado receiver Adrian Wilson. A four-star early enrollee with the Buffaloes, Wilson opted to enter the portal after only a few months; perhaps not a surprise after he committed to three schools during his high school process.

Still, Wilson is an absolute freak of an athlete. He's the type of high-upside addition who could be a real difference maker for UNC down the line.

And don't forget the specialists!

Belichick has always been known for special teams, and he ensured UNC had a veteran kicker and punter this week. North Carolina landed punter Jacob Horvath from Eastern Illinois, who averaged 44.1 yards per punt last season. The Tar Heels also added Marshall kicker Rece Verhoff, who finished 14-for-19 on his attempts last season.

What will North Carolina do next?

North Carolina's 2025 transfer class ranks 11th in the 247Sports team rankings with 24 commitments. But that doesn't mean UNC is done with the portal.

The Tar Heels entered the winter window with an obvious need in the trenches, both on the offensive and defensive lines. That hole was only magnified earlier this week when their best returning d-lineman, Beau Atkinson, opted to enter the transfer portal.

Expect UNC to go after multiple bodies along the line of scrimmage. It also wouldn't be a surprise if the Tar Heels tried to find an impact running back in the portal.

Transition classes lend themselves to a lot of needs. And given that North Carolina's already seen 14 players depart the program since the spring portal window opened, there's plenty of room for them to keep adding to its 2025 portal class.

Sources across college football have indicated that UNC's been among the most aggressive teams this cycle in pursuing needs and in backchannel conversations. Expect the Tar Heels to keep adding this cycle.