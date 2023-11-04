Who's Playing

Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Miami (FL) 6-2, North Carolina State 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Miami (FL) has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami (FL) ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 29-26 win over Virginia.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miami (FL) to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ajay Allen, who rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown. Kamren Kinchens got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Miami (FL) was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Mark Fletcher Jr. punched in the touchdown from 11 yards out.

Miami (FL)'s defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. The heavy lifting was done by Rueben Bain Jr. and Branson Deen who racked up four sacks between them.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State beat Clemson 24-17 on Saturday. The win was just what North Carolina State needed coming off of a 24-3 defeat in their prior contest.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to Kevin Concepcion, who picked up 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Concepcion's longest reception was for an incredible 72 yards.

Miami (FL)'s victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for North Carolina State, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

Looking ahead, Miami (FL) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a solid 6-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hurricanes, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (FL) has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina State in the last 7 years.