North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick missing time on medical leave

North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick is on medical leave, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday, leaving the Tar Heels without the architect of their defense less than a month before the 2026 season opener.

Bill Belichick disclosed the news before UNC's practice but did not provide details about his son's condition or offer a timetable for his return.

"Steve is on medical leave," Belichick said. "Look forward to getting him back as soon as possible."

When asked if Steve Belichick would be back in time for the season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29, Bill Belichick declined to speculate.

"It's a medical situation, so I really can't make any further comment on that," he said.

Steve Belichick, 39, is entering his second season as UNC's defensive coordinator after following his father to Chapel Hill in 2025. He previously spent one season coordinating Washington's defense after more than a decade on the New England Patriots' coaching staff, where he worked under Bill Belichick in various defensive roles.

Steve Belichick was originally scheduled to meet with reporters when UNC opened fall camp last week, but the session was canceled after athletic department officials said he was not feeling well.

Bill Belichick said the Tar Heels will not appoint a single interim defensive coordinator while his son is away.

"We coach the defense collectively as a staff," Belichick said. "We'll continue to do that. Those coaches are involved with everybody."

UNC returns just 32% of its defensive snaps and three starters on that side of the ball from last season, ranking 104th in the FBS. However, the continuity built during offseason workouts has helped the unit enter camp further along than it was a year ago.

"We're ahead of where we were last year," Belichick said last week. "Just the fact that nearly everybody was here this year through the spring and through the summer. We're not starting from scratch."

The Tar Heels are attempting to rebound from a 4-8 campaign in Bill Belichick's first college season. After early struggles, UNC's defense finished the year ranked 25th nationally in yards allowed per play (4.94), offering optimism heading into Year 2.

Steve Belichick's absence is the latest off-field development for the program during fall camp. Last week, UNC placed general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave while the university investigates a human resources complaint. Lombardi, who joined Bill Belichick's staff after his hiring, has said through his attorney, Tom Mars, that he is fully cooperating with the investigation and expects the matter to be resolved fairly.