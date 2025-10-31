Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Syracuse Orange in ACC action on Friday. UNC is coming off a 17-16 overtime loss to Virginia last Saturday, while Syracuse dropped a 41-16 decision to Georgia Tech that same day. The Tar Heels (2-5, 0-3 ACC), who have dropped four in a row, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Orange (3-5, 1-4 ACC), who have lost four consecutive games, are 2-2 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., is at 7 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 4-3, including a 2-1 edge in games played at Syracuse. The Orange are 2.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread Syracuse -2.5
North Carolina vs. Syracuse over/under 45.5 points
North Carolina vs. Syracuse money line Syracuse -135, UNC +113

Sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins has been getting most of the work under center recently in place of Steve Angeli (Achilles), who is out for the year. In six games this season, he has completed 85 of 156 passes (54.5%) for 957 yards and six touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has also rushed 44 times for 143 yards (3.3 average) and one touchdown. In last week's 41-16 loss to seventh-ranked Georgia Tech, he completed 17 of 29 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Head coach Fran Brown, however, opened up the possibility of using other quarterbacks such as Luke Carney as the Orange look to break out of their four-game losing streak.

Sophomore running back Yasin Willis leads the Syracuse ground attack. In seven games, he has carried 101 times for 429 yards (4.2 average) and four touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 42 yards (4.7 average), including a long of 11. In a 34-21 win over Clemson on Sept. 20, he carried 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 average), including a long of 32.

Sophomore quarterback Gio Lopez runs the Tar Heels' offense. In six games, he has completed 84 of 138 passes (60.9%) for 805 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also carried 51 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. In last week's loss to Virginia, he completed 23 of 36 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. He also rushed for one score.

Sophomore Jordan Shipp leads the Tar Heels' wide receiver corps. In seven games, he has 29 receptions for 320 yards (11 average) and two touchdowns. In a 41-6 win over Richmond on Sept. 13, he caught four passes for 52 yards (13 average) and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 67 yards (9.6 average), including a long of 23.

