Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Campbell 4-4, North Carolina 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Campbell fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 12:00 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Campbell managed to keep up with Richmond until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: Campbell lost to Richmond, and Campbell lost bad. The score wound up at 44-13.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Georgia Tech 46-42. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

North Carolina's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Drake Maye, who threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt, and Omarion Hampton who rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Hampton is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played.

Campbell's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for North Carolina, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 6-2.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for North Carolina, as the team is favored by a full 38.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as Campbell and North Carolina haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Fighting Camels command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.6 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Tar Heels struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4.5 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Saturday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 38.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 68.5 points.

Injury Report for North Carolina

Ben Kiernan: Out for the Season (Lower Body)

Ryan Coe: questionable (Lower Body)

Nate McCollum: questionable (Lower Body)

Tylee Craft: out (Illness)

Jacolbe Cowan: Out for the Season (Upper Body)

Caleb Hood: questionable (Upper Body)

Kobe Paysour: out (Foot)

George Pettaway: questionable (Not Injury Related)

Liam Boyd: questionable (Undisclosed)

R.J. Grigsby: out (Lower Body)

Julien Randolph: Out for the Season (Lower Body)

Injury Report for Campbell