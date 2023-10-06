Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Syracuse 4-1, North Carolina 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina is currently enjoying a perfect season, with four straight wins to start things off.

North Carolina was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 41-24 win over Pittsburgh.

Drake Maye looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 296 yards and a touchdown while completing 73.3% of his passes, and also punching in two touchdowns on the ground. Those 296 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Maye. Another big playmaker for North Carolina was Alijah Huzzie, who returned a punt for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Syracuse, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 31-14 loss to Clemson on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Syracuse in their matchups with Clemson: they've now lost six in a row.

North Carolina's victory bumped their season record to 4-0 while Syracuse's defeat dropped theirs to 4-1.

Looking ahead, North Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

North Carolina is a big 8.5-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina and Syracuse both have 1 win in their last 2 games.