College football returns with an international spotlight as North Carolina and TCU open the Week Zero schedule in Dublin, a fascinating matchup featuring two programs with something to prove after both were excluded from the preseason AP Top 25.

For the Tar Heels, the opener represents the beginning of a defining campaign for second-year coach Bill Belichick. Their grand experiment enters a critical stage with elevated expectations, shrinking patience and questions surrounding the program's long-term direction.

Belichick needs immediate evidence that his NFL approach can produce meaningful results at the college level, and beating a quality opponent overseas would provide exactly that. With Bobby Petrino now directing the offense and a new quarterback taking control, the Tar Heels' execution will be heavily scrutinized.

TCU arrives carrying legitimate dark-horse appeal in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have the experience and offensive upside to contend in the Big 12. A convincing performance would establish TCU as a team deserving national attention entering September.

International openers can be unpredictable with travel, unfamiliar surroundings and first-game mistakes creating volatility. That only adds intrigue to a matchup already loaded with pressure. These two programs are familiar with one another after meeting in last season's opener, a 48-14 TCU romp.

This time around, UNC is seeking evidence of progress under Belichick. TCU is looking to announce itself as a Big 12 threat. One of them will leave Dublin with immediate momentum.

Where to watch UNC vs. TCU live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Aviva Stadium -- Dublin, Ireland

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

UNC vs. TCU: Need to know

New transfer starting QBs: Former Wisconsin signal caller Billy Edwards Jr. will be Belichick's 18th different starting quarterback of his coaching career. He'll face off against TCU's Jaden Craig, who came over from Harvard. Edwards is at his fourth school and has battled various injury setbacks during his career. Craig went 19-5 as a starter for the Crimson with 6,074 yards and 52 touchdowns -- both school records. Both quarterbacks will take the first snaps for new offensive coordinators, too. Petrino comes to UNC from Arkansas, while TCU's Gordon Sammis replaces play-caller Kendal Briles, who left for South Carolina. Expect both schools to show variations of the spread.

No love for TCU in early rankings: Despite consecutive nine-win finishes, the Horned Frogs have to convince poll voters they're worthy of merit this fall. Four years removed from a College Football Playoff runner-up finish, the Horned Frogs still take a tenacious, defensive-minded approach to the field. Coach Sonny Dykes said last week that fall camp was the most physical he has seen during his time in Fort Worth, and he expects that to translate to gameday.

Unknowns within Tar Heels' staff: Belichick is missing two of his trusted lieutenants, with Michael Lombardi -- college football's highest-paid general manager -- on administrative leave and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick away from the team with an undisclosed medical issue. Belichick has stated that the defensive staff will operate collectively during his son's absence. That will be something to watch, given how important that side of the football was to UNC's surge down the stretch last fall.

UNC vs. TCU prediction, pick



TCU is the safer play in Dublin, where UNC's offseason distractions could surface once adversity arrives. The Tar Heels are installing Petrino's offense with a new quarterback while carrying the pressure surrounding Belichick into a high-profile opener. TCU brings the more experienced roster, greater continuity and fewer unknowns, advantages that matter in a first-game setting. Expect the Horned Frogs to control the line of scrimmage, force UNC into obvious passing situations and pull away after halftime. The Tar Heels may flash early with some savvy playcalling from Petrino, but TCU's veteran presence wins out. The pick: TCU -7.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 0 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season.