The Boston College Eagles and the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are 2-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while UNC is 1-0 overall and will be playing its first road game of the season. It's just the eighth all-time matchup between these two programs and North Carolina has won the last four meetings in a row, but the Tar Heels had two of those wins vacated for NCAA violations.

However, this is the first time the two programs have gone head-to-head since 2013. The Tar Heels are favored by 13.5-points in the latest North Carolina vs. Boston College odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It's a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. North Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for North Carolina vs. Boston College:

North Carolina vs. Boston College spread: UNC -13.5

North Carolina vs. Boston College over-under: 54 points

North Carolina vs. Boston College money line: Boston College +425, North Carolina -550

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC was 7-6 last year and began its season with a 31-6 beatdown of Syracuse on Sept. 12. However, the Tar Heels have been off since then after dealing with a coronavirus outbreak on campus and they'll have to shake off the rust quickly against a Boston College squad that has some confidence after a 2-0 start.

Javonte Williams rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Syracuse and Michael Williams had 78 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving. Sam Howell completed 25-of-34 passes for 295 yards and a score but did throw two interceptions and he'll need to take better care of the football on Saturday against Boston College.

What you need to know about Boston College

Boston College was 6-7 last season and is coming off of a 24-21 victory against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday. Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec has shown some talent in his first opportunity as the starter, throwing for 510 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions during the first two games of the season. He's also score two rushing touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, the Boston College defense has been opportunistic, especially in the season-opening 26-6 win over Duke. The Eagles forced five turnovers in the win and they've also recorded seven sacks so far in two weeks. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie leads the team in tackles (18) and tackles for loss (3.0) and also has an interception.

How to make North Carolina vs. Boston College picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. Boston College 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. North Carolina spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.