The ACC's revised schedule consists of 10 conference games and one out-of-conference game. North Carolina won't get to play that out-of-conference game. The Tar Heels' game vs. Charlotte set for Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has been canceled due to contact tracing that has depleted the 49ers offensive line.

Charlotte announced that it conducted 200 tests on Monday and one of those tests came back positive. A total of three student-athletes tested positive over the last two weeks. Charlotte did not disclose the specific number of players who have been quarantined along the offensive line as a result of positive tests being discovered.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play," said Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill. "We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game."

NCAA guidelines say that players who have been in contact with individuals who test positive for 15 minutes without face coverings are deemed to have been in "high-risk" contact. Those individuals are required to quarantine for 14 days. Players who test positive must sit out for 10 days and be symptom-free for three days.

Charlotte has conducted 3,150 COVID-19 tests since June 10 with 20 being recorded as positives.

The North Carolina-Charlotte game is the latest game to be canceled or postponed this week. The Arkansas State-Central Arkansas, Virginia-Virginia Tech, BYU-Army and Memphis-Houston games have already been removed from the Week 3 slate.