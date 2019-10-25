North Carolina vs. Duke: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. Duke (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 3-4; Duke 4-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, North Carolina is heading back home. North Carolina and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina lost both of their matches to Duke last season, on scores of 27-17 and 42-35, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The Tar Heels fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for North Carolina as they fell 43-41 to Virginia Tech. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Sam Howell, who passed for 348 yards and five TDs on 49 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Howell's 68-yard TD bomb to in the. Not surprisingly, Howell's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Duke was out to avenge their 28-14 defeat to Virginia from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Blue Devils suffered a grim 48-14 defeat to Virginia. The Blue Devils were down by 41-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Duke have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Duke 42 vs. North Carolina 35
- Sep 23, 2017 - Duke 27 vs. North Carolina 17
- Nov 10, 2016 - Duke 28 vs. North Carolina 27
- Nov 07, 2015 - North Carolina 66 vs. Duke 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
SMU vs. Houston pick, live stream
The Mustangs look to continue their unbeaten start with an in-state rivalry win
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game