North Carolina vs. Duke: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke football game

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. Duke (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 3-4; Duke 4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Carolina is heading back home. North Carolina and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina lost both of their matches to Duke last season, on scores of 27-17 and 42-35, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Tar Heels fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for North Carolina as they fell 43-41 to Virginia Tech. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Sam Howell, who passed for 348 yards and five TDs on 49 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Howell's 68-yard TD bomb to in the. Not surprisingly, Howell's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Duke was out to avenge their 28-14 defeat to Virginia from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Blue Devils suffered a grim 48-14 defeat to Virginia. The Blue Devils were down by 41-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: Charter Sports Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.

  • Nov 10, 2018 - Duke 42 vs. North Carolina 35
  • Sep 23, 2017 - Duke 27 vs. North Carolina 17
  • Nov 10, 2016 - Duke 28 vs. North Carolina 27
  • Nov 07, 2015 - North Carolina 66 vs. Duke 31

