North Carolina vs. Duke: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. Duke (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 3-4; Duke 4-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Carolina is heading back home. North Carolina and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina lost both of their matches to Duke last season, on scores of 27-17 and 42-35, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Tar Heels fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for North Carolina as they fell 43-41 to Virginia Tech. North Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Sam Howell, who passed for 348 yards and five TDs on 49 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Howell's 68-yard TD bomb to in the. Not surprisingly, Howell's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Duke was out to avenge their 28-14 defeat to Virginia from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Blue Devils suffered a grim 48-14 defeat to Virginia. The Blue Devils were down by 41-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last four games against North Carolina.