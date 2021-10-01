An ACC battle is on tap between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels at noon ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. UNC is 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Duke is 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Tar Heels have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning 12 of their last 17 matchups against the Blue Devils.

UNC is favored by 20 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 72.5. Before entering any Duke vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Duke spread: UNC -20

North Carolina vs. Duke over-under: 72.5 points

What you need to know about North Carolina

The Tar Heels scored first but ultimately less than the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their game last Saturday. UNC has to be aching after a bruising 45-22 defeat to Georgia Tech. No one had a standout game offensively for UNC, but the Tar Heels got scores from WR Josh Downs and TE Kamari Morales.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Tar Heels will enter Saturday's showdown confident they can secure a big win. That's because North Carolina is 9-1 in its last 10 games at home. The Tar Heels also dominated the Blue Devils last season, beating Duke 56-24 as 11.5-point favorites.

What you need to know about Duke

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils strolled past the Kansas Jayhawks with points to spare last Saturday, taking the contest 52-33. Running back Mataeo Durant had a big day for the Blue Devils, rushing 21 times for 124 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg also had a strong showing, throwing for 328 yards and one touchdown. Holmberg also carried the ball 17 times for 88 yards and four scores against the Jayhawks.

Durant ranks third in the nation in rushing, having already racked up 522 rushing yards this season. He leads a Duke offense that's averaging 38.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the nation.

