The North Carolina Tar Heels will have an opportunity to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night. North Carolina pulled off an upset over Miami (FL) last week, picking up a 27-24 win as a 4-point underdog. Duke, meanwhile, is hoping to bounce back after losing to Georgia Tech as a 3.5-point favorite.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 7 points in the latest Duke vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 67.

Duke vs. North Carolina spread: Duke +7

Duke vs. North Carolina over/under: 67 points

Why Duke can cover

Duke has been a different team at home this season, as its two losses have both come on the road in one-possession games. The Blue Devils are 3-0 at home, winning all three of those games by at least 19 points. They are coming off a loss to Georgia Tech in overtime last week, but they scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes to get the game to an extra period in the first place.

Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns, while junior running back Jaylen Coleman has rushed for 307 yards and four scores. Leonard has the third-best completion percentage in the ACC (65.9) and is facing a North Carolina defense that gave up 45 points to Notre Dame and 61 points to Appalachian State. Duke is having an above-average season and its fan base will be excited for this matchup against an in-state rival.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has been an excellent team this season, with its lone loss coming against Notre Dame. The Tar Heels have responded from that setback with a 31-point win over Virginia Tech and a 27-24 win at Miami (FL). They were 4-point underdogs in the win over the Hurricanes and have now covered the spread in four of their last five conference games.

The Tar Heels have also been dominant in this series, winning 10 of their last 13 road games at Duke. Quarterback Drake Maye ranks second in the ACC in completion percentage, sitting nearly four percentage points ahead of Leonard. North Carolina has been improved defensively over the past few weeks, holding Virginia Tech to 10 points and Miami to 42 rushing yards.

