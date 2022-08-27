Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons returns to the site of his greatest college performance when he leads the Florida A&M Rattlers into Kenan Stadium on Saturday to face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the teams' season opener in Chapel Hill, N.C. In October 2000 Simmons, then a freshman quarterback at Clemson, replaced an injured Woody Dantzler and rallied the No. 3 Tigers from a 17-0 deficit to win 38-24. Simmons threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns in that game, tying a school record. The Rattlers will reportedly be without around 20 players due to eligibility issues in this one, which has sent the spread about an additional touchdown in UNC's favor.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 43.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida A&M odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of North Carolina. He is 14-5-1 (+853) in his last 20 against-the-spread picks in games involving the Tar Heels. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for FAMU vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. FAMU spread: Tar Heels -43.5

North Carolina vs. FAMU over/under: 56.5 points

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina has one of the best defensive linemen in the conference in Myles Murphy. The 6-foot-4 junior from Greensboro is coming off a breakthrough sophomore season in which he finished second on the team in tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (four) and earned All-ACC second-team honors. He enters the 2022 season on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy.

In addition, the Tar Heels face a Florida A&M team that was very undisciplined last season. The Rattlers finished last out of 123 teams in the FCS in both penalties per game (8.92) and penalty yards per game (85.17). Now facing a Florida A&M team that is missing several key pieces, UNC has the potential to make this one a laugher.

Why FAMU can cover

A&M has arguably the best receiver in the conference in Xavier Smith. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver from Haines City, Fla., led the Rattlers last season in both receptions (64) and receiving yards (713) despite missing one game. In a game at South Florida, he set a career-high with 15 catches. Smith enters the 2022 season as a member of the preseason All-SWAC first-team offense.

In addition, A&M faces a North Carolina team that may not be completely focused on the Rattlers. After playing A&M, the Tar Heels play at Appalachian State in a much-hyped in-state showdown on Sept. 3. One week after that, they play at Auburn.

How to make North Carolina vs. FAMU picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

