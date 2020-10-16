The Florida State Seminoles have had the North Carolina Tar Heels' number, as evidenced by their 15-3-1 record in the all-time series. The dominance was even more pronounced until North Carolina posted 37-35 victories in the last two meetings -- both in Tallahassee. The fifth-ranked Tar Heels attempt to extend the streak to three games when they visit the Seminoles for an ACC showdown on Saturday night. North Carolina (3-0, 3-0 ACC) is riding a six-game winning streak dating back to last season after coming out on top in a 56-45 shootout against then-No. 19 Virginia Tech last Saturday. The Seminoles (1-3, 0-3) are coming off a 42-26 loss at Notre Dame in which they were outgained 353-153 on the ground.

Kickoff from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 13.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Florida State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 64. Before making any Florida State vs. North Carolina picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Florida State spread: Tar Heels -13.5

North Carolina vs. Florida State over-under: 64 points

North Carolina vs. Florida State money line: Tar Heels -500, Seminoles +400

UNC: The Tar Heels are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as favorites

FSU: The Seminoles are 1-6 ATS in their last seven contests

The Tar Heels had a field day running the ball against the Hokies, averaging 9.3 yards per carry while falling one shy of 400 for the game. Michael Carter led the way with 214 and Javonte Williams added 169, both career highs, while rushing for two touchdowns apiece. It marked the second time in school history and first in 39 years that North Carolina had two players run for at least 150 yards in the same contest.

A senior, Carter has gained 413 yards on 40 carries after averaging 5.7 on 177 attempts last season. After rushing for 57 yards in each of the first two games of his junior campaign, Williams nearly tripled the amount as he averaged 8.5 per carry. He rushed for five touchdowns in both 2018 and 2019 but already has eclipsed that total this year with six in three games. FSU will also be without leading receiver Tamorrion Terry, who will miss this game due to a knee injury.

Jordan Travis' first career start under center was a solid one, as the redshirt sophomore accounted for 300 yards of offense against the then-No. 5 Fighting Irish on Saturday. In addition to completing 13-of-24 pass attempts for 204 yards and a touchdown, Travis was the Seminoles' leading rusher, gaining a career-high 96 yards while also running for a score. Florida State finished with 405 yards of total offense, marking the first time the Seminoles eclipsed 400 against a top-10 opponent since doing so against 10th-ranked Miami in 2016.

Travis is multi-talented, as he started as a wide receiver at Miami on Sept. 26, when he caught (one reception, five yards), ran (seven carries, 52 yards) and threw (1-of-2, 12 yards) the ball. He claimed the starting quarterback job after an effort in a 41-24 victory over Jacksonville State on Oct. 3 in which he was 12-of-17 for 210 yards and a TD after he relieved Tate Rodemaker with Florida State trailing 14-0. Travis has recorded both a passing and rushing touchdown in each of the last two games while La'Damian Webb has run for a total of three scores in those contests.

