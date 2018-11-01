North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (away)
Current records: North Carolina 1-6; Georgia Tech 4-4
What to Know
Georgia Tech will square off against North Carolina at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Georgia Tech has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Georgia Tech took their matchup against Virginia Tech last Thursday by a conclusive 49-28 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Tech had established a 42-21 advantage.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but North Carolina had to settle for a 31-21 defeat against Virginia.
Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 4-4 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 1-6. In their win, Georgia Tech relied heavily on Tobias Oliver, who rushed for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns on 40 carries. North Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Yellow Jackets are a solid 6 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
This season, North Carolina is 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Georgia Tech, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Series History
North Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Georgia Tech.
- 2017 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 33 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 7
- 2016 - North Carolina Tar Heels 48 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 20
- 2015 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 31 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 38
Watch This Game Live
-
