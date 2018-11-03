North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech football game
Georgia Tech will square off against North Carolina at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Georgia Tech has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Georgia Tech took their matchup against Virginia Tech last Thursday by a conclusive 49-28 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Tech had established a 42-21 advantage.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but North Carolina had to settle for a 31-21 defeat against Virginia.
Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 4-4 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 1-6. In their win, Georgia Tech relied heavily on Tobias Oliver, who rushed for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns on 40 carries. North Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
