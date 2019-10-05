North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Both North Carolina and Georgia Tech are in their first seasons under new head coaches and getting off to a good start in the difficult ACC is critical. Mack Brown took over for Larry Fedora after last season and the Tar Heels have had an up-and-down season plagued by tough losses. They're 2-3 on the season and have lost their last three games to Wake Forest Appalachian State and Clemson by a combined seven points. Meanwhile, it's been slightly tougher sledding for Geoff Collins taking over for Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 with a loss to FCS Citadel and a scoring deficit of 113-54 on the season. Brown and Collins will go head-to-head on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in Bobby Dodd Stadium needing a conference win and the Tar Heels are favored by 10 in the latest North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech odds with the total at 48. But before you make any Week 6 college football predictions, be sure to check out the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Yellow Jackets suffered a tough 24-2 defeat to Temple last week. QB James Graham struggled in the loss, failing to produce a single touchdown and throwing one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 41.7%. Georgia Tech is throwing the ball more than twice as often (21.8 attempts per game compared to 9.7 attempts per game) as it did in Johnson's last season at the helm and finding some level of consistency will be key.

Meanwhile, the model knows that North Carolina has had some success offensively this season and wil be looking to that side of the ball for a big performance on Saturday. The Tar Heels put up 483 yards of total offense in their season-opening win over South Carolina. Javonte Williams had 102 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Michael Carter added 77 yards. That tandem have split carries almost evenly (63-64) and have combined to provide 793 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns through five weeks. They should be prioritized in the offense on Saturday.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.