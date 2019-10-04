North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an ACC battle as North Carolina and Georgia Tech will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while North Carolina is 2-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread; Georgia Tech is 0-4. North Carolina gave Clemson everything it could handle in a 21-20 defeat and its three losses have now come by a combined 10 points in Mack Brown's first season at UNC. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is also in transition with Geoff Collins taking over for Paul Johnson and the offensive adjustments have been particularly difficult. The Yellow Jackets rank last in the NCAA, averaging 13.5 points per game. The Tar Heels are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. Before you make any UNC vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week.

The Yellow Jackets suffered a tough 24-2 defeat to Temple last week. QB James Graham struggled in the loss, failing to produce a single touchdown and throwing one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 41.7%. Georgia Tech is throwing the ball more than twice as often (21.8 attempts per game compared to 9.7 attempts per game) as it did in Johnson's last season at the helm and finding some level of consistency will be key.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 21-20 to Clemson. The losing side was boosted by RB Javonte Williams, who rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Williams has 348 yards rushing and two scores and he and Michael Carter have combined to produce 793 yards from scrimmage out of the backfield.

