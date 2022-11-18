The No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels will be trying not to look past a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday night. North Carolina has already clinched its berth in the ACC title game with two home games remaining. Georgia Tech has lost three of its last four games, including a setback to Miami (FL) last week. The Tar Heels are 5-4-1 against the spread, while Georgia Tech is 4-6 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 21 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 63.5. Before making any Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech spread: North Carolina -21

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 64 points

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech money line: North Carolina -1600, Georgia Tech 900

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina suffered a disappointing loss to Notre Dame in September, but it has responded by winning six straight games. The Tar Heels are sitting at 9-1 for just the fourth time since 1980 and have already booked their spot in the ACC title game. Redshirt freshman Drake Maye is being discussed as a Heisman Trophy candidate as well, adding to the team's momentum heading down the stretch.

Maye threw for a season-high 448 yards last week against Wake Forest while also leading the team in rushing for the fifth time this season. Wide receiver Josh Downs set an ACC record for a three-game stretch by racking up 37 receptions. The Tar Heels also have some star power on the defensive side of the ball, as linebacker Cedric Gray leads the ACC with 10.8 tackles per game.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech stunned North Carolina in a 45-22 blowout win last year, so the Yellow Jackets will be able to bring that confidence into this matchup. They are also still in contention for a bowl bid, giving them motivation for Saturday's game. The Yellow Jackets have turned to quarterback Zach Gibson following season-ending injuries to Jeff Sims and Zach Pyron.

They still have senior running back Hassan Hall, who has rushed for 473 yards on 101 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. Junior running back Dontae Smith has added 370 rushing yards and four touchdowns, so Georgia Tech will be relying on its rushing attack to control the pace of this game. The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread in eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams.

