North Carolina vs. Mercer: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch North Carolina vs. Mercer football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. Mercer (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 4-6; Mercer 4-7
What to Know
The Mercer Bears' road trip will continue as they head to the North Carolina Tar Heels' field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Mercer didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-33 to the ETSU Buccaneers last week.
Meanwhile, UNC fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers, falling 34-27. A silver lining for the Tar Heels was the play of WR Dazz Newsome, who caught 11 passes for 170 yards and one TD.
Mercer is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 39-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 39-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
