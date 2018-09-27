North Carolina vs. Miami odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from advanced model on 8-2 run

The Miami Hurricanes open their ACC schedule with a bang Thursday when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 8 p.m. ET. After two losses and a cancellation due to Hurricane Florence, UNC finally earned its first win last week in a 38-35 thriller over Pittsburgh. Earning its second win will be a daunting challenge against the No. 16 'Canes, who have rattled off three straight victories after a season-opening loss to LSU. In the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds, the Hurricanes are favored by 17.5, down from an opening of 19. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 57 after falling as low as 55.5. Before you make any Miami vs. North Carolina picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The computer model knows Miami head coach Mark Richt has a quarterback controversy on his hands. Senior Malik Rosier is completing just 52 percent of his throws this season. Last week, freshman N'Kosi Perry had three touchdown passes against Florida International while completing 68 percent of his attempts.

Richt has yet to tip his hand as to which way he's leaning, but the 'Canes are more than just pass-heavy. They rely heavily on running back Travis Homer to gain huge chunks of yardage on the ground. Against Florida International, he racked up 114 rushing yards on only 13 carries and found the end zone early on a nifty 35-yard first quarter sprint.

Miami is averaging over 40 points per game this season and hung 77 on Savannah State in Week 2. They're allowing av average of just 13 points over their last three outings.

Just because Miami is ranked and has been on fire offensively doesn't mean it will cover a nearly three-touchdown spread Thursday.

UNC quarterback Nathan Elliott bounced back big-time last week, completing 22 of 31 passes and two scores. His primary target in the receiving game is Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who leads the team with 230 yards. Last week, he hauled in four catches for 84 yards. Sophomore wideout Dazz Newsome is a quick-strike threat who had six catches for 110 yards versus Pitt.

North Carolina employs a fairly balanced run-pass game and will need that stability against "The U." Antonio Williams is a dynamic rusher who's capable of taking it to the house at any time. For the season, he's averaging 6.6 yards per rush while leading the team with 257 yards on the ground. He found pay dirt twice last week, including a 37-yard score in the first quarter.

