North Carolina vs. Miami odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

Week 5 of the 2018 college football season begins Thursday when the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes host the North Carolina Tar Heels from Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. After a Week 1 loss to LSU, the Canes have rattled off three consecutive wins, while the Heels, who beat Pittsburgh last week, are trying to get back to .500. In the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds, the Hurricanes are favored by 18.5, down slightly from an opening of 19. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 57 to 55.5.

The model knows the Hurricanes have beaten up opponents by a combined score of 157-41, and now coach Mark Richt has a quarterback dilemma. Senior Malik Rosier has struggled this season. Last week against Florida International, freshman N'Kosi Perry came off the bench to toss three touchdown passes. For the season, Rosier has completed only 52 percent of his passes.

Regardless of who is lining up under center Thursday, Miami will count on junior running back Travis Homer to produce big plays. Last week, he racked up 114 yards on only 13 carries and scored on a 35-yard sprint.

Just because Miami is ranked and has been on fire offensively doesn't mean it will cover a nearly three-touchdown spread Thursday.

UNC quarterback Nathan Elliott bounced back big-time last week, completing 22 of 31 passes and two scores. His primary target in the receiving game is Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who leads the team with 230 yards. Last week, he hauled in four catches for 84 yards. Sophomore wideout Dazz Newsome is a quick-strike threat who had six catches for 110 yards versus Pitt.

North Carolina employs a fairly balanced run-pass game and will need that stability against "The U." Antonio Williams is a dynamic rusher who's capable of taking it to the house at any time. For the season, he's averaging 6.6 yards per rush while leading the team with 257 yards on the ground. He found pay dirt twice last week, including a 37-yard score in the first quarter.

