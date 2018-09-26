North Carolina vs. Miami odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert who's 6-1

Week 5 of the college football season kicks off with an important ACC matchup when the Miami Hurricanes host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 18-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before you make any Miami vs. North Carolina picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say. Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Hunt has had a particularly sharp eye when it comes to the ACC. In fact, he is 6-1 in his past seven point-spread picks involving UNC or Miami, with five of those winners coming on the Tar Heels. Last year, he was acutely tuned into their tendencies while hitting five straight ATS picks involving UNC football. Anyone who has followed his advice is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Thursday's North Carolina vs. Miami game. Hunt has scoured every aspect of this matchup and released a strong point-spread selection. It's only available at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Hurricanes have some momentum as they have notched three straight wins following a season-opening loss to LSU. They also might have a sense of rejuvenation after getting solid quarterback play in Saturday's 31-17 win over Florida International. Backup N'Kosi Perry relieved an ineffective Malik Rosier in the first half and got the Hurricanes rolling. He finished 17 of 25 for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Travis Homer added 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Miami coach Mark Richt praised Perry's performance, but was non-committal as to who will start under center Thursday for "The U."

However, the Hurricanes (3-1) aren't a sure thing to cover the spread against a North Carolina club coming off a big victory of its own. The Tar Heels (1-2) will be looking to build off a 38-35 comeback win over Pittsburgh in which their offense and defense stepped up at key times. Quarterback Nathan Elliott turned in a career-best performance, throwing for 313 yards and two scores while completing 71 percent of his passes. Ohio State transfer Antonio Williams rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

North Carolina's notoriously suspect defense allowed just seven second-half points following a first half in which it yielded four long touchdown drives. The Tar Heels trailed 28-21 at the break, but responded with a 17-0 third quarter in which they mounted consecutive touchdown drives while holding the Panthers to minus-5 yards on offense.

Hunt has scoured every aspect of this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning 0ver, he has unearthed the critical x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers North Carolina-Miami? And what critical x-factor decides the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side is a must-back Thursday, all from an accomplished handicapper who's hitting 86 percent of his picks involving these teams.