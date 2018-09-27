North Carolina vs. Miami: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Defending ACC Coastal Division champions Miami got off to a rough start to the 2018 season with a 33-17 loss to LSU at a neutral site in Dallas. Since that opening-week loss, however, the No. 16 Hurricanes have rebounded to move their record to 3-1 on the year. The real work starts on Thursday night for coach Mark Richt and the Canes, though.

To get Week 5 underway, Miami will welcome in a 1-2 North Carolina team that has struggled out of the gate. While Miami isn't off to the stunning, undefeated start it was last season, another shot at the ACC championship is still a goal that's very much attainable. That journey back to the title game begins when Richt and his team welcome in the Tar Heels to kick off ACC play.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

North Carolina: I don't know if anyone in the country needed a Week 4 win as badly as the Tar Heels. After an 0-2 start that included a loss at ECU, North Carolina opened its home schedule a week late because of Hurricane Florence with uncertainty as to where this season might end. Beating Pitt does not save an entire season, but getting off the mat and throwing a formidable punch in a back-and-forth ACC win is encouraging enough to keep everyone invested -- and in a down year, investment can be the most valuable asset of all. The Tar Heels are heavy underdogs here in this spot against the ACC Coastal favorites, but they're 1-1 against Mark Richt and 3-3 against the Hurricanes under Larry Fedora.

Miami: The first month of the season has been entirely about Mark Richt getting a handle of what he has at the quarterback position. Malik Rosier was the most steady hand to start the year, but Richt has not only said that the rest of the room has improved but tipped his hand by giving N'Kosi Perry his most significant workload yet during the Hurricanes win against FIU last week. There is no rush to name a starter, but all signs point to Perry taking over at quarterback.

So what does that mean for Miami? Perry, a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman, has been touted as the potential quarterback of the future since arriving on campus last year. He's got the physical tools to provide a real spark under center for this offense, but it's taken some time for him to get the all-clear from the coaching staff as Miami's QB1. There's been no official announcement from Coral Gables, but it looks like the training wheels are coming off and Perry will make his first career start on national television in the Canes' ACC opener.

Game prediction, picks

This is a huge spread for a division rivalry that has been more even than you'd expect based on the talent discrepancy between these two rosters. Miami will get a spark from Perry, but as a whole this group is still pretty banged up and on a short week with Florida State coming up in Week 6. The Hurricanes will win, but Richt is more than comfortable with a 7, 10, 14 or 17-point win that would fall short of the spread. Pick: North Carolina +18.5

