Who's Playing

NC State @ No. 8 North Carolina

Current Records: NC State 3-1; North Carolina 3-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET Oct. 24 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. NC State will be strutting in after a victory while UNC will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Wolfpack picked up a 31-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for NC State, but they got scores from TE Cary Angeline, QB Bailey Hockman, and WR Thayer Thomas.

NC State's defense was a presence, as it got past Duke's offensive line to sack QB Chase Brice four times for a loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Tar Heels as they fell 31-28 to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. UNC were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 31-7 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Javonte Williams, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Wolfpack are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

NC State is now 3-1 while the Tar Heels sit at 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: NC State comes into the matchup boasting the 19th most sacks in the nation at nine. As for UNC, they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill,, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill,, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 17-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last five games against North Carolina.