North Carolina vs. NC State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)

Current records: North Carolina 2-8; NC State 7-3

What to Know

North Carolina are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.6 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against NC State at noon on Saturday. The teams both are strolling into their match after big wins in their previous games.

There's no place like home for North Carolina, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They were the clear victor by a 49-26 margin over W. Carolina. North Carolina were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between NC State and Louisville. NC State took the matchup with ease, bagging a 52-10 victory over Louisville last week. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point NC State had established a 38-3 advantage.

Their wins bumped North Carolina to 2-8 and NC State to 7-3. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, North Carolina and NC State will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a big 7 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, North Carolina are 3-5-2 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

Series History

NC State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.