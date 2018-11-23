North Carolina vs. NC State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)
Current records: North Carolina 2-8; NC State 7-3
What to Know
North Carolina are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.6 points per game before their next contest. They will square off against NC State at noon on Saturday. The teams both are strolling into their match after big wins in their previous games.
There's no place like home for North Carolina, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They were the clear victor by a 49-26 margin over W. Carolina. North Carolina were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between NC State and Louisville. NC State took the matchup with ease, bagging a 52-10 victory over Louisville last week. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point NC State had established a 38-3 advantage.
Their wins bumped North Carolina to 2-8 and NC State to 7-3. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, North Carolina and NC State will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a big 7 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
This season, North Carolina are 3-5-2 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 5-4-0 against the spread
Series History
NC State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.
- 2017 - NC State Wolfpack 33 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 21
- 2016 - North Carolina Tar Heels 21 vs. NC State Wolfpack 28
- 2015 - NC State Wolfpack 34 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 45
