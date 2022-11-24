Who's Playing

NC State @ No. 17 North Carolina

Current Records: NC State 7-4; North Carolina 9-2

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Last year, the Tar Heels and NC State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

UNC scored first but ultimately less than the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their game this past Saturday. UNC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 21-17 to Georgia Tech. Despite the defeat, UNC got a solid performance out of RB Elijah Green, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Green's 80-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack ended up a good deal behind the Louisville Cardinals when they played this past Saturday, losing 25-10. No one had a standout game offensively for NC State, but RB Michael Allen led the way with one touchdown.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put UNC at 9-2 and NC State at 7-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC ranks eighth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only four on the season. But the Wolfpack enter the contest having picked the ball off 16 times, good for fourth in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last seven games against North Carolina.