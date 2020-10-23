The NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. UNC is 3-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Wolfpack are 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. This is the 110th all-time meeting between the in-state rivals and North Carolina holds a 67-36-6 advantage in the series. UNC has also covered the spread in each of its last five games against NC State, but is just 2-2 against the spread this season. NC State is 4-1 against the spread this year.

The Tar Heels are favored by 17 points in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 61.

Here are several college football odds for North Carolina State vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. NC State spread: North Carolina -17

North Carolina vs. NC State over-under: 61 points

North Carolina vs. NC State money line: North Carolina -750, NC State 525

What you need to know about North Carolina

UNC was upset last week 31-28 against the Florida State Seminoles. UNC was close to capping off a huge comeback (it was down 31-7 at the end of the half), but just didn't have quite enough. The losing side was boosted by running back Javonte Williams, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Wiliams and fellow running back Michael Carter have combined to produce 1,166 yards from scrimmage already this season and 11 touchdowns. They should see a heavy workload against an NC State defense that gave up 314 yards rushing to Virginia Tech in their only loss of the season.

What you need to know about NC State

Meanwhile, NC State picked up a 31-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils last Saturday. No one had a huge game offensively for NC State, but the Wolfpack got scores from tight end Cary Angeline, quarterback Bailey Hockman, and wide receiver Thayer Thomas. Hockman will be put back into the starting role at quarterback after Devin Leary broke his leg in the win over Duke last week. Hockman has just a 104.4 QB rating in 10 games for the Wolfpack over the last two seasons.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind for this game: The Tar Heels haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. As for the Wolfpack, they rank 19th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with nine on the season.

How to make North Carolina vs. NC State picks

