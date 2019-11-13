North Carolina vs. Pitt odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 13-1

The surging Pittsburgh Panthers host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday night. Kickoff for the nationally-televised contest comes at 8 p.m. ET from Heinz Field. The Panthers (6-3, 3-2) are still clinging to slim hopes of repeating as Coastal Division champions. They must win their remaining three games in combination with a loss from front-runner Virginia (7-3, 5-2) for that to happen. The Tar Heels (4-5, 3-3) have been better than most observers anticipated in their first year of the second stint for coach Mack Brown, but they must win two of their final three to become bowl-eligible. The Panthers are 4.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds. Before finalizing your Pitt vs. North Carolina picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 79-45 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a whopping profit of $3,034 to his followers. Moreover, he has had an uncanny sense for projecting the fortunes of these ACC programs. Over the past two seasons, Hunt has posted a sterling 13-1 record on spread picks involving the Tar Heels or Panthers.

For example, two weeks ago Hunt told SportsLine members that Virginia (+2.5) would get the best of North Carolina in a game that went down to the wire. The Cavaliers held the Tar Heels scoreless in the fourth quarter to emerge with a 38-31 victory. Hunt's followers booked another winner, and anyone who has consistently followed him is way up. Now, Hunt has zeroed in on North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection that he's only sharing over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Panthers can't afford another slip-up if they intend to keep their ACC title game hopes alive. They have won five of their last six games, but a 16-12 home loss to Miami three weeks ago damaged their quest for another division title. But they got back on track with a 20-10 victory at Georgia Tech two weeks ago before heading into a bye. The defense was stout, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just 194 total yards while forcing two turnovers.

Still, a motivated Pittsburgh team is far from assured of covering the Pitt vs. North Carolina spread against a Tar Heels squad that has dominated this rivalry.

The Tar Heels had just two wins last season, but one of them was a 38-35 victory over Pittsburgh in Week 4. They will need another win over the Panthers to restore momentum. Their final drive against Virginia in the final minutes came up short, but there were still plenty of positives to build on. North Carolina racked up 539 total yards against a usually stingy Virginia defense and shut down the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter to maintain a one-score margin.

Hunt has broken down this matchup and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins North Carolina vs. Pitt? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned expert who has netted more than $3,000 to his followers this season, and find out.