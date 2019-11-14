North Carolina vs. Pitt odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 13-1

The Pittsburgh Panthers were a surprise participant in last year's ACC title game. They hope to shock the college football world again by making an unlikely journey to a second consecutive appearance. This quest continues on Thursday when they host the upstart North Carolina Tar Heels at Heinz Field. Kickoff in the nationally-televised showcase comes at 8 p.m. ET. The Panthers (6-3, 3-2) have one path to the ACC title game, which involves winning out and first-place Virginia (7-3, 5-2) suffering another loss before the end of the season. However, the Tar Heels (4-5, 3-3), who have won six straight in this series, would love to put themselves one win closer to a bowl bid. The Panthers are four-point favorites, down a half-point from where the spread opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5 in the latest Pitt vs. North Carolina odds. Before locking in your North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks, see what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 79-45 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a whopping profit of $3,034 to his followers. Moreover, he has had an uncanny sense for projecting the fortunes of these ACC programs. Over the past two seasons, Hunt has posted a sterling 13-1 record on spread picks involving the Tar Heels or Panthers.

For example, two weeks ago Hunt told SportsLine members that Virginia (+2.5) would get the best of North Carolina in a game that went down to the wire. The Cavaliers held the Tar Heels scoreless in the fourth quarter to emerge with a 38-31 victory. Hunt's followers booked another winner, and anyone who has consistently followed him is way up. Now, Hunt has zeroed in on North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection that he's only sharing over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows the Panthers can't afford another slip-up if they intend to keep their ACC title game hopes alive. They have won five of their last six games, but a 16-12 home loss to Miami three weeks ago damaged their quest for another division title. But they got back on track with a 20-10 victory at Georgia Tech two weeks ago before heading into a bye. The defense was stout, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just 194 total yards while forcing two turnovers.

Still, a motivated Pittsburgh team is far from assured of covering the Pitt vs. North Carolina spread against a Tar Heels squad that has dominated this rivalry.

The Tar Heels have dominated this rivalry, with a 10-3 overall mark and six straight victories. All six wins have come by single-digits, including last year's 38-35 victory. Mack Brown won 10 games three times in his first stint in Chapel Hill and led the Tar Heels to six consecutive bowl games. He can do it a seventh time if they manage two more wins.

The Tar Heels are just a few plays away from a title-contending season of their own. All of North Carolina's losses are by seven points or fewer, which includes a 21-20 defeat to top-ranked Clemson. Its recent stretch includes a 43-41, six-overtime loss at Virginia Tech and the defeat to Virginia sandwiched around a 20-17 victory over rival Duke.

Hunt has broken down this matchup and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins North Carolina vs. Pitt? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned expert who has netted more than $3,000 to his followers this season, and find out.