North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh football game
North Carolina will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for North Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Saturday, neither North Carolina nor UCF could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Pittsburgh, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They got past Georgia Tech with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-19.
North Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texas vs. TCU pick, live stream
An early-season Big 12 battle can show if Texas has really turned a corner or not
-
Clemson at Ga. Tech pick, live stream
Clemson visits Atlanta for its annual cross-division rivalry with Georgia Tech
-
Alabama vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are set to face off for the first time as SEC foes
-
Week 4: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long
-
Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Nebraska football
-
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks, odds
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest football