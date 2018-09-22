North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

North Carolina will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for North Carolina, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Saturday, neither North Carolina nor UCF could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Pittsburgh, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They got past Georgia Tech with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-19.

North Carolina will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll see soon whether or not they like it.