The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels look to continue their winning ways in an ACC clash against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday night at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. UNC is 6-1 and coming off a 38-35 road victory over rival Duke in Week 7, while Pittsburgh, 4-3, lost last week at Louisville, 24-10. Pitt won this game last season in overtime, 30-23. North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, while Pitt is 2-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 3 points in the latest North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 64.5. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh:

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh spread: North Carolina -3

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 64.5 points

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

While the Panthers haven't lived up to last year's ACC Championship-winning success, they do have an offensive star once again in 2022. Running back Israel Abanikanda is fourth in the nation in rushing yards (959) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (13). Even though his team performed poorly last weekend, Abanikanda starred by leading the team in rushing (28-129-1) and receiving (3-50).

Quarterback Kedon Slovis, a USC transfer, has been fairly disappointing in his first season as a Panther, having only thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. Last week he hurt his team's chances by throwing for only 158 yards, no TDs and two interceptions. Slovis is only averaging 221 yards through the air per game, down from the 268 per game he threw for last year as a Trojan. North Carolina ranks sixth worst among FBS teams in passing yards allowed per game (290) so Slovis' production will go a long way towards Pitt's chances to pull the upset.

What you need to know about North Carolina

On the opposite side, North Carolina has to be thrilled with the performance of freshman QB Drake Maye, whose performance to date should put him on plenty of postseason award watch lists. In the Tar Heels' win against Duke, Maye completed 28 of 38 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he led the team in rushing, producing 70 yards on 18 attempts. On the season, Maye ranks eighth nationally with 2,283 passing yards and second behind Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in touchdown passes with 24. The Tar Heels QB has also run for 378 yards and three touchdowns and is the team's MVP in their 6-1 beginning.

Ten UNC players have caught touchdowns from Maye, including receivers Josh Downs (37-425-5), Antoine Green (13-384-4), and tight ends Bryson Nesbit (18-279-3) and Kamari Morales (16-202-4). On the ground, RB Omarion Hampton is second on the team in yards (behind Maye) with 345 and six scores on 74 attempts.

How to make North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh matchup? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up almost $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.