Who's Playing

Syracuse @ No. 18 North Carolina

Last Season Records: North Carolina 7-6; Syracuse 5-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Syracuse Orange are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. While UNC was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, 'Cuse struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tar Heels were 12th best in the nation (top 9%) in yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 474 on average. Less enviably, the Orange ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 464.1 on average (bottom 88%). The good news for 'Cuse, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 23-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.