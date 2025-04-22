Bill Belichick's North Carolina will face off against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2026 season in the annual Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the schools announced on Tuesday. The matchup marks the first international competition for both programs.

The game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 at Aviva Stadium. It's set for Week 0, giving the two teams an extra week of rest to recover from the time difference. It's a high-profile opportunity for Belichick's program as the greatest coach in NFL history tries his hand at college football for the first time.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for our program and we're excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage," Belichick said in a statement.

The matchup between TCU and North Carolina marks the sixth iteration of the classic and will be the fifth since it was brought back annually in 2022. Last season, Georgia Tech outlasted No. 10 Florida State 24-21 for the biggest upset in the series history. Big 12 rivals Iowa State and Kansas State will take part in the international classic to open the 2025 season.

"We will take great pride in representing TCU internationally," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in a statement. "With a good number of our players not having traveled overseas, I am most happy for them to have this opportunity and very much appreciate Aer Lingus and Irish American Events making it possible for them as well as all of TCU to share in this experience."

North Carolina and TCU have played only three times in history with the most recent matchup coming in 1997. The Tar Heels won all three matchups, with two of those wins coming by double-digits. The programs are set to battle in Chapel Hill this season in what will serve as Belichick's college coaching debut.

"I didn't know that he had interest in coaching college football, but I'm excited about it, I think it's good for the game," Dykes told CBS Sports in December.