The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6) will play their final game without new head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines when they face the UConn Huskies (8-4) in the 2024 Fenway Bowl on Saturday. North Carolina replaced former coach Mack Brown with Belichick, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. Interim coach Freddie Kitchens will remain with the program on Belichick's staff, and he has the reins for Saturday's game. UConn is trying to match the school's highest win total since moving to the FBS in 2000 after posting its first winning record since 2010.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Fenway Park. North Carolina is favored by 2.5 points in the latest UNC vs. UConn odds, while the over/under is 52.5 points.

UNC vs. UConn spread: UNC -2.5

UNC vs. UConn over/under: 52.5 points

UNC vs. UConn money line: UNC -139, UConn +117

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina's football program is suddenly a focus of college football after hiring Belichick earlier this month. The Tar Heels only lost three games by more than one possession this season, notching wins over Minnesota, Virginia and Wake Forest. They will be guided by Kitchens on Saturday, while defensive coordinator Geoff Collins remains in that position for this game.

Kitchens said most players who entered the transfer portal have continued to work with the team and he anticipates most of them to play on Saturday. However, running back Omarion Hampton has declared for the NFL draft and will not play in this game. UNC has won the previous three meetings between these teams, and UConn is 0-6 in its last six games against ACC opponents.

Why UConn can cover

While the Tar Heels are in complete transition mode right now, the Huskies are coming off an outstanding regular season. They have a chance to match the program's highest win total since moving to the FBS in 2020, so motivation is not going to be an issue for them under head coach Jim Mora Jr. The Huskies are going to be without running back Durell Robinson, who is transferring to Auburn.

Leading rusher Cam Edwards will still be on the field for this game though, and several other players in the portal are expected to play in the bowl game. UConn closed the regular season with four wins in its final five games, with two of those coming on the road. The Huskies have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 Saturday games, while the Tar Heels have only covered twice in their last 11 games.

How to make North Carolina vs. UConn picks

