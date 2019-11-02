North Carolina vs. Virginia: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. Virginia (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 4-4; Virginia 5-3

What to Know

Virginia won both of their matches against North Carolina last season (20-14 and 31-21) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Virginia and North Carolina will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers will be hoping to build upon the 31-21 win they picked up against North Carolina the last time they played in October of last year.

Virginia might have drawn first blood against Louisville last week, but it was Louisville who got the last laugh. Virginia fell to Louisville 28-21. Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Wayne Taulapapa, who rushed for 54 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.

Meanwhile, the struggle was real when the Tar Heels and Duke clashed, but the Tar Heels ultimately edged out the opposition 20-17. Having forecasted a close victory for the Tar Heels, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

North Carolina's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Quentin Harris and got past Duke's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

North Carolina's win lifted them to 4-4 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels are stumbling into the game with the third fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. Virginia has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 105.5 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

North Carolina and Virginia both have two wins in their last four games.