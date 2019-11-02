North Carolina vs. Virginia: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 4-4; Virginia 5-3
What to Know
Virginia won both of their matches against North Carolina last season (20-14 and 31-21) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Virginia and North Carolina will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers will be hoping to build upon the 31-21 win they picked up against North Carolina the last time they played in October of last year.
Virginia might have drawn first blood against Louisville last week, but it was Louisville who got the last laugh. Virginia fell to Louisville 28-21. Virginia's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Wayne Taulapapa, who rushed for 54 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when the Tar Heels and Duke clashed, but the Tar Heels ultimately edged out the opposition 20-17. Having forecasted a close victory for the Tar Heels, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
North Carolina's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Quentin Harris and got past Duke's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.
North Carolina's win lifted them to 4-4 while Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tar Heels are stumbling into the game with the third fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. Virginia has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 105.5 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
North Carolina and Virginia both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Virginia 31 vs. North Carolina 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Virginia 20 vs. North Carolina 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - North Carolina 35 vs. Virginia 14
- Oct 24, 2015 - North Carolina 26 vs. Virginia 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Memphis vs. SMU pick, live stream
It's a huge American Athletic Conference showdown in the Liberty Bowl
-
Oregon vs. USC pick, live stream
There's plenty of intrigue in L.A. as the Ducks and Trojans face off in a huge Pac-12 battle
-
College football Week 10 expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
Auburn vs. Ole Miss pick, live stream
The Tigers hope to rebound from last week's loss against the Rebels
-
FSU vs. Miami pick, live stream
FSU and Miami are both 4-4 and in need of a win to increase their bowl eligibility odds
-
Michigan vs. Maryland odds, simulations
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game