An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at 8 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia is 1-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while UNC is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Cavaliers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games against Virginia. The Tar Heels are favored by seven-points in the latest Virginia vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 61.5.

UNC vs. Virginia spread: North Carolina -7

UNC vs. Virginia over-under: 61.5 points

UNC vs. Virginia money line: North Carolina -260, Virginia +220

What you need to know about North Carolina

The Tar Heels rebounded from a three-point defeat at Florida State on Oct. 17 by whipping NC State 48-21 last weekend. Quarterback Sam Howell completed 18 of 29 passes for 252 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing score. Running backs Javonte Williams (160 yards, three TDs) and Michael Carter (106, one TD) both rushed for more than 100 yards against the Wolfpack.

Howell ranks second in the ACC with 280.6 passing yards per game. North Carolina leads the ACC in total offense (531.2 yards per game) and is second in scoring at 37.8 points per outing. The Tar Heels have also dominated this rivalry over the years. In fact, North Carolina is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings against the Cavaliers.

What you need to know about Virginia

The Cavaliers have lost four straight after opening the season by beating Duke, including a 19-14 loss last week to Miami. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong returned after missing a game with a concussion, and threw for 181 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 91 yards. Tight end Tony Poljan caught a touchdown pass for the third time in his last four games.

Despite their struggles early this season, the Cavaliers will enter Saturday night's contest confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Virginia has won three straight meetings against UNC. In addition, Virginia is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against the Tar Heels.

