The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon. UNC has only lost one game this season, which came in a 45-32 final against Notre Dame in September. Virginia has lost four of its last five games, including a 14-12 loss to Miami in quadruple overtime.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Tar Heels are favored by 7 points in the latest Virginia vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 60.5. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. UNC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for UNC vs. Virginia:

Virginia vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -7

Virginia vs. North Carolina over/under: 60.5 points

Virginia vs. North Carolina money line: Virginia +235, North Carolina -292

Virginia vs. North Carolina picks: See picks here

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia might not have a pretty record coming into this game, but two of its recent losses have come by two points. The Cavaliers covered the 3-point spread as underdogs in their four-overtime loss to Miami last week, which came one week after a 16-9 win over Georgia Tech as 3.5-point underdogs. They are on a four-game homestand right now, while North Carolina is on the road for the third time in four games.

Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,826 yards this season, connecting with senior wide receiver Keytaon Thompson 53 times for 579 yards. Armstrong has also rushed for 353 yards, so he is tough for opposing defenses to slow down. Virginia has been very profitable at home against North Carolina, covering the spread in nine of the last 13 meetings.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina suffered a disappointing loss to Notre Dame near the end of September, but it has been on a roll since then. The Tar Heels blew out Virginia Tech before picking up road wins against Miami and Duke. They had one of their best performances of the year last week, easily covering the 2.5-point spread in a 42-24 win against Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Drake Maye threw for five touchdowns, completing 34 of 44 passes for 388 yards. Senior wide receiver Antoine Green had a career day, catching nine passes for 167 yards and one touchdown. Virginia has only covered the spread four times in its last 12 games, including once in its last six home games.

How to make Virginia vs. North Carolina picks

The model has simulated North Carolina vs. Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. Virginia spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.