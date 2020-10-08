Who's Playing

No. 19 Virginia Tech @ No. 8 North Carolina

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-0; North Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies are 4-1 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Hokies and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. If the game is anything like Virginia Tech's 43-41 victory from their previous meeting October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Virginia Tech beat the Duke Blue Devils 38-31 last week. RB Khalil Herbert was a one-man wrecking crew for Virginia Tech, rushing for two TDs and 208 yards on 20 carries. Herbert's longest run was for 60 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNC beat the Boston College Eagles 26-22 last week. RB Javonte Williams was the offensive standout of the contest for the Tar Heels, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won four out of their last five games against North Carolina.