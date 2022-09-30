The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) will try to get back on track when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. They opened the season with three consecutive wins, but they came up short against Notre Dame last week. Virginia Tech is coming off a loss of its own, getting blown out by West Virginia last Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are favored by nine points in the latest North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Tech:

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech spread: North Carolina -9

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 54.5 points

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks here

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina is going to be motivated in this game after suffering its first loss of the season last week. The Tar Heels were not quite able to match Notre Dame, but they have still scored at least 30 points in all four of their games this season. Virginia Tech has been held under 28 points in all four of its games, making this an ideal matchup for North Carolina.

Freshman quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 1,231 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception so far this season. He has spread the ball around as much as any signal caller in college football, with eight different receivers going over 100 yards. Virginia Tech has only covered the spread once in its last four games, and it has not proven that it has enough offense to keep pace with a team like the Tar Heels.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech is not going to be overly fatigued coming into this game, as it has been at home for the past three weeks. Notre Dame gave the Hokies the blueprint to beating North Carolina, which is to play solid defense. The Tar Heels struggle defensively, allowing at least 24 points in all four of their games.

They might have a strong offense, but they have only scored enough to cover the spread three times in their last 12 games. Virginia Tech's ground attack is led by running back Keshawn King, who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. The Hokies can easily stay within this large spread if they control the tempo and keep the ball away from North Carolina's dangerous offense.

How to make North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations?