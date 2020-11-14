Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ North Carolina

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-2; North Carolina 5-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back home. UNC and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 40.86 points per game.

UNC took their matchup against the Duke Blue Devils last week by a conclusive 56-24 score. That 32-point margin sets a new team best for UNC on the season.

UNC's defense was a presence, as it got past Duke's offensive line to sack the QB five times total. Leading the way was LB Chris Collins and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Collins this season.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest turned the game against the Syracuse Orange into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 438 yards to 221. The Demon Deacons blew past 'Cuse 38-14 two weeks ago. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wake Forest had established a 38-7 advantage. Their RB Kenneth Walker III did his thing and punched in three rushing touchdowns.

UNC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped UNC to 5-2 and the Demon Deacons to 4-2. In their win, the Tar Heels relied heavily on RB Javonte Williams, who rushed for three TDs and 151 yards on 12 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Wake Forest will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina and Wake Forest both have one win in their last two games.