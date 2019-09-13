North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, best predictions: College football picks from expert who's 6-1 on UNC games

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons rank 12th in the nation in total yards and are averaging 36.5 points per game. The North Carolina Tar Heels have already knocked off South Carolina and Miami (Fla.). Now, the two teams meet with the opportunity to move to 3-0 in a Friday night matchup at 6 p.m. ET. from BB&T Field. The home team has won four in a row between the in-state rivals, who are playing this game out of ACC competition. In fact, they have faced each other 106 times in a rivalry that dates back to 1888. Against the spread, the Demon Deacons are three-point favorites in the current Wake Forest vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under stands at 65 after opening at 65.5. Wake Forest has generated 500-plus yards four games in a row, but UNC has beaten two major-conference foes. Before locking in any North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks and college football predictions, you need to see the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hunt knows Wake Forest has scored 76 combined points in its two victories and runs a pick-your-poison attack for opposing defenses. Newman has thrown for 356 yards per game through the air, while the run game is averaging 190 yards. Newman and the backs each have the potential for a big day against North Carolina's defense, which ranks 79th and 71st against the run and pass, respectively.

Wake Forest's defense has struggled against the pass, but it's also intercepted three passes and allowed just four touchdowns through the air. The pressure defense could fluster a Tar Heels team that is playing in its road opener a year after going 0-6 away from home.

But just because the Demon Deacons are at home and favored on Friday doesn't mean they'll cover the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread.

Few teams in the nation can boast the strength of schedule through two games that North Carolina has endured. And the young Tar Heels have responded with fourth-quarter rallies to pull off two upsets. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell tossed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against Miami and found the end zone with one minute remaining to upend South Carolina. Now, he matches up against a Wake Forest defense that's allowing 335 passing yards per game.

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have been a reliable bet. UNC has covered four of its last five games overall and eight of its last 10 against teams with winning records. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is on a 2-8 against the spread slide at home.

