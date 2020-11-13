The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while Wake Forest is 4-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The in-state rivals have played each other 107 times prior to this weekend and the Tar Heels hold a 69-36-2 edge in the series all-time.

However, it was the Demon Deacons who came out on top last season with a 24-18 victory as three-point favorites. The Tar Heels are favored by 13-points in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 67.

UNC vs. Wake Forest spread: North Carolina -13

UNC vs. Wake Forest over-under: 67 points

UNC vs. Wake Forest money line: North Carolina -475, Wake Forest +360

What you need to know about North Carolina



Everything went UNC's way against the Duke Blue Devils last Saturday as the Tar Heels made off with a 56-24 victory. That looming 32-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UNC yet this year. RB Javonte Williams was a one-man wrecking crew for UNC, rushing for three TDs and 151 yards on 12 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Williams and Michael Carter are one of the most dynamic backfield combinations in the country. Williams has 1,001 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns already this year, while Carter has 907 scrimmage yards with five total touchdowns. With Sam Howell and Dyami Brown also having big seasons, North Carolina's skill position talent should be a big advantage on Saturday.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Meanwhile, Wake Forest ran circles around the Syracuse Orange last week, and the extra yardage (438 yards vs. 221 yards) paid off. The Demon Deacons were the clear victors by a 38-14 margin over Syracuse. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wake Forest had established a 38-7 advantage. Demon Deacons RB Kenneth Walker III did his thing and punched in three rushing touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons will enter Saturday's rivalry confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Wake Forest has won four of its last six meetings against the Tar Heels. In addition, the Demon Deacons are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall.

