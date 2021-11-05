The 10th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. UNC is 4-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while the Demon Deacons are 8-0 overall and 3-0 on the road. These programs have split their last 10 matchups with UNC winning a 59-53 shootout last year.

The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5-points in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 76.5. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Carolina vs. Wake Forest. Here are several college football odds for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina:

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread: UNC -2.5

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest over-under: 76.5 points

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Duke Blue Devils typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wake Forest proved too difficult a challenge. Wake Forest put a hurting on Duke at home to the tune of 45-7. The contest was pretty much decided by half time, when the score had already reached 28-0. QB Sam Hartman was a one-man wrecking crew for Wake Forest, passing for three TDs and 402 yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 61 yards.

Hartman leads an elite Demon Deacons offense that ranks fifth in scoring, averaging 43.4 points per game. Wake Forest has scored at least 35 in every game with a season high of 70 points two weeks ago vs. Army. Hartman's 28 total TDs (22 passing, six rushing) are the sixth most in FBS.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last Saturday, falling 44-34. The losing side was boosted by QB Sam Howell, who passed for one TD and 341 yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 101 yards.

Howell is one of the best dual-threat QBs in the nation as he's passed for 17 TDs and run for another six scores. He is one of two players in the country with at least 2,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. His 2,787 total yards are the seventh-most in college football.

How to make North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks

The model has simulated Wake Forest vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Wake Forest?