North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, predictions: College football picks from expert who's 6-1 on UNC games

The North Carolina Tar Heels won just two games last year, but they're 2-0 already this season under first-year coach Mack Brown. Now, they'll look to pull another upset when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. These in-state rivals are both in the ACC, but this game was scheduled as a non-conference matchup that won't count in the ACC standings. UNC (2-0) beat South Carolina and Miami (Fla.) by a combined seven points, and now heads 90 minutes down the interstate for its first road game. High-scoring Wake Forest (2-0) edged Utah State before routing Rice in Week 2. The Demon Deacons are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 66.5 in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds. Before locking in your Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football. He's already off to another stellar start in 2019, posting a 12-6 record on his college football against the spread picks so far this season.

He's also on a 6-1 streak on spread picks involving UNC, and those who have consistently followed him are way up. Now, Hunt has zeroed in on UNC vs. Wake Forest and released his confident spread pick over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows that Deacons junior quarterback Jamie Newman has been one of the nation's top passers through two weeks. He threw for 401 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the Demon Deacons' 38-35 win in their opener, and for 312 yards and three scores in the 41-21 victory over Rice.

Offensive depth makes the Deacons difficult to guard. In each win, a different receiver has finished with 140-plus yards. Each game, they've had a different 100-yard rusher. Being at home should aid Wake Forest as well since the home team has covered the spread in the last five meetings between these teams.

But just because the Demon Deacons are at home and favored on Friday doesn't mean they'll cover the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread.

It was supposed to take more than one offseason to fix the issues at North Carolina, a team that's won five games the last two years combined. But Brown and freshman quarterback Sam Howell have sped up the rebuilding process, backed by seven returning starters on each side of the ball. Howell led the Heels to fourth-quarter rallies and the defense held the Gamecocks and Hurricanes to 20 and 25 points, respectively.

North Carolina has covered the spread in five of the last seven matchups between these teams. Wake Forest is just 2-8 against the number in its last 10 home games and has been a notoriously slow starter, covering just once in its last seven games played in September.

