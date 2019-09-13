North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, predictions: College football picks from top expert who's 6-1 on UNC games

Unflappable quarterbacks have led the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and North Carolina Tar Heels to 2-0 starts. Now, they face off Friday night at 6 p.m. ET in Winston-Salem to keep their strong starts of 2019 going. These teams last played in 2015, a 50-14 Tar Heels romp in Chapel Hill. On Friday, the rivalry heads 90 minutes down I-40 for a non-conference game between ACC teams. Wake Forest junior Jamie Newman has thrown for 713 yards and six touchdowns, while UNC freshman Sam Howell has 519 yards and four scores. Neither has thrown an interception and both have led their teams to close victories. The host Demon Deacons are favored by three in the latest North Carolina vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 65.5. Whichever defense can best slow down their opponent's aerial attack will have a major edge, so before you lock in any Wake Forest vs. North Carolina picks of your own, you'll want to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former collegiate running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football. He's already off to another stellar start in 2019, posting a 12-6 record on his college football against the spread picks so far this season.

He's also on a 6-1 streak on spread picks involving UNC, and those who have consistently followed him are way up. Now, Hunt has zeroed in on UNC vs. Wake Forest and released his confident spread pick over at SportsLine.

Hunt knows Wake Forest has scored 76 combined points in its two victories and runs a pick-your-poison attack for opposing defenses. Newman has thrown for 356 yards per game through the air, while the run game is averaging 190 yards. Newman and the backs each have the potential for a big day against North Carolina's defense, which ranks 79th and 71st against the run and pass, respectively.

Wake Forest's defense has struggled against the pass, but it's also intercepted three passes and allowed just four touchdowns through the air. The pressure defense could fluster a Tar Heels team that is playing in its road opener a year after going 0-6 away from home.

But just because the Demon Deacons are at home and favored on Friday doesn't mean they'll cover the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest spread.

It was supposed to take more than one offseason to fix the issues at North Carolina, a team that's won five games the last two years combined. But Brown and freshman quarterback Sam Howell have sped up the rebuilding process, backed by seven returning starters on each side of the ball. Howell led the Heels to fourth-quarter rallies and the defense held the Gamecocks and Hurricanes to 20 and 25 points, respectively.

North Carolina has covered the spread in five of the last seven matchups between these teams. Wake Forest is just 2-8 against the number in its last 10 home games and has been a notoriously slow starter, covering just once in its last seven games played in September. UNC has also covered both games this season.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, and he's also identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Wake Forest vs. North Carolina? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. North Carolina spread you should jump on Friday, all from the seasoned expert who is 6-1 on picks involving the Tar Heels, and find out.