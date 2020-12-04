Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ North Carolina

Current Records: Western Carolina 0-2; North Carolina 6-3

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will play host again and welcome the Western Carolina Catamounts to Kenan Memorial Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. UNC struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 40.22 points per game.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but the Tar Heels were not quite the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's equal in the second half when they met last Friday. UNC fell to Notre Dame 31-17. That makes it the first time this season UNC has let down their home crowd. No one had a standout game offensively for UNC, but QB Sam Howell led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 49-17 punch to the gut against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels two weeks ago.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 49.5-point (!) margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UNC against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

UNC took their contest against Western Carolina when the teams previously met two seasons ago by a conclusive 49-26 score. Will UNC repeat their success, or do the Catamounts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 49.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Western Carolina in the last six years.