North Carolina's one-time leading rusher Jordon Brown officially lands at Kansas State

Brown had more than 1,000 yards rushing for the Tar Heels

It's transfer season and Kansas State has officially picked up one of North Carolina's more productive running backs from the past two years. 

The Wildcats announced in a release that they have added senior Jordon Brown to their backfield. The announcement comes a day after Brown posted his transfer decision on his Twitter page. Brown adds experience to the Wildcats' rushing attack with 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns over the past three seasons with the Tar Heels. He was UNC's leading rusher in 2017 with 613 yards and four touchdowns. Brown saw his touches decline in 2018 with the Tar Heels and made the decision to take his talents elsewhere.

First-year coach Chris Klieman has been stacking up on running backs since moving up from FCS power North Dakota State.Among the departed rushers for K-State from last season is Alex Barnes, who led the team on the ground in each of the past two seasons. However, Brown, a former four-star prospect out of Southern Durham High School, will be in a position to compete for the starting job immediately in 2019 and numerous incoming freshmen -- including Joe Ervin, Thomas Grayson, Clyde Price -- will also compete for reps. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories