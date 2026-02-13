Newly minted FBS school North Dakota State found itself in a position similar to Alabama fans during the heyday of Nick Saban's dynasty: It simply won too much. The school has captured 10 national championships in 15 years. Within the fan base, the expectation is not just success, but success at the highest level.

Attendance for early-round home playoff games that NDSU is expected to win handily has suffered. This year's loss to Illinois State drew an official attendance of 10,464 to the 19,000-seat Fargodome, roughly half full. Despite five interceptions from Redbirds quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, the No. 1 Bison lost. It marked the first time NDSU had fallen before the quarterfinal round since 2009 and the first time a No. 1 seed lost its playoff opener since 2004.

Few knew it at the time, but it was NDSU's final game at the FCS level. A process that began ramping up in late fall accelerated in January, when athletic director Matt Larsen began to believe the program was moving up from the division it had dominated since 2004. For a segment of the Bison fan base, the move to FBS will provide a new challenge.

"I do think there's an element of our fan base of what's next we've had great success, is there a next iteration at a higher level for Bison football?" NDSU AD Matt Larsen told CBS Sports. "And so I think that's where, if you would ask me, six or seven years ago, where the fan base was, they probably weren't there yet, right? But four national championships later, and I think the majority of Bison nation would tell you that this is the right next step, and it's the right time to do it."

To compete in the FBS, North Dakota State has to be up to par not only on the field, but also financially. NDSU will pay $5 million to the NCAA to transition and a $12.5 million entry fee to the Mountain West over six years.

Consider the Fargodome. the longtime home to the Bison is owned by the city of Fargo and requires voter approval for renovations. A referendum has failed twice in recent years. Larsen said the Fargodome has a reserve fund earmarked for renovations, but the 32-year-old building needs updates, particularly for more premium seating. A pending convention center project -- which may or may not be located at the Fargodome site -- also factors into the decision-making.

North Dakota State opened a 117,000-square-foot, $54 million football facility in 2022. Its total athletic department budget is about $30 million annually, and Sportico reported the school spent $8.4 million on football in the last fiscal year. Larsen expects that figure to double within two years, accounting for staffing, scholarships, revenue sharing and coaching compensation.

The school's primary athletics fundraising arm said it has "tentatively raised" $25 million for the move. NDSU does not expect to add sports to offset the increase in football scholarships from 65 to 85 upon moving to FBS.

The school will receive a full share of Mountain West television revenue by 2032, but as CBS Sports previously reported, it will collect 50% of College Football Playoff and bowl revenue distributed to full members this year and 100% after its second postseason appearance. The school plans to challenge the NCAA's two-year probationary period that bars it from postseason play.

As with many realignment cases, the loss of tradition is part of the cost. South Dakota State and North Dakota State have met 118 times and have played for the Dakota Marker trophy since 2004. The rivalry has often determined FCS supremacy, with one or both teams ranked in the top five when they meet. After the 2022 season, they faced each other in the national championship game.

"I would say for the foreseeable future, it's probably on hold," Larsen said. "I think our rivalry was one out of really great respect between programs that did it the right way. And so I think there's so many positives to this move, I think the one thing you could say that our fans are going to miss it's playing for the Dakota Marker, because there were some epic games over the course of the last 10-15, years that have created great memories and great opportunities for our fans."

As one FCS administrator cautioned to CBS Sports, there is a "careful what you wish for" element to moving up -- trading double-digit win seasons and championship runs for years that could end in a lower-tier bowl game in a far-flung locale that is difficult to reach. The novelty can be appealing at first, but it fades without winning.

Still, there is reason for optimism about the Bison's ability to compete quickly. Programs with less FCS pedigree have made successful transitions in recent years.

The newest FCS-to-FBS members, Delaware and Missouri State, both finished 7-5 and reached bowl games in their debut seasons. After struggling in its 2024 debut, Kennesaw State went 10-2 under new coach Jerry Mack and won a conference championship over Jacksonville State, which moved up in 2023 and has won at least eight games in each of its first three FBS seasons under two different coaches. Sam Houston also moved up in 2023 and, in its second year, narrowly missed a Conference USA title while winning 10 games. James Madison transitioned in 2022 under Curt Cignetti and has won at least eight games every year since. The 2025 season under Bob Chesney culminated in a College Football Playoff berth.

The relative ease of those transitions raises questions about the gap between the top half of the FCS and the Group of Five conferences.

In many respects, North Dakota State accomplished all it could at the FCS level. Now, the FBS journey begins.