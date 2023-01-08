The North Dakota State Bison seek their fifth football championship in the past six seasons when they face the rival South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sunday in the FCS Championship Game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have won four of the past five. The only other champion in that span is Sam Houston State, which beat South Dakota State 23-21 in 2020. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) are seeking their first FCS championship in program history.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt has emerged as a prolific college football handicapper for SportsLine and is 204-166-2 in college football over the past two-plus seasons, returning nearly $1,500 to $100 players. He was 25-16 on FCS against-the-spread selections in the regular season.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State spread: South Dakota State -5.5

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State over/under: 47.5 points

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State money line: South Dakota State -210, North Dakota State +175

NDSU: The Bison have won all four postseason meetings against South Dakota State

SDSU: The Jackrabbits have won their last four games by at least 21 points each

Why South Dakota State can cover

The Jackrabbits emerged as the class of the Missouri Valley Football Conference behind an 8-0 record that included a 23-21 comeback win at rival North Dakota State. They rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit with a 16-0 second half to take control of the conference race. They never looked back, and their 31-28 win at Northern Iowa was the only other MVFC contest decided by single digits.

South Dakota State has built a foundation that mirrors that of the Bison, with a powerful rushing attack supported by a stifling defense. In fact, the programs have similar statistics on both sides of the ball. For example, the Jackrabbits have the No.3-ranked scoring defense in FCS at 15.4 points per game, while the Bison ranks No. 5 18.4.

The Jackrabbits' top three rushers among non-quarterbacks all average more than 5 yards per carry and are led by junior running back Isaiah Davis, who has rushed for 1,348 yards and 14 touchdowns while notching 5.9 yards per carry.

Why North Dakota State can cover

The Bison arguably have the edge in big-game experience, as about half their roster has already appeared in at least two FCS title games. Moreover, recent history suggests that North Dakota State is primed for a standout performance.

North Dakota State is 7-0 in FCS playoff rematches against regular-season opponents. Two of those victories came after regular-season losses to Montana in 2015 and South Dakota State in 2016. This is a similar scenario because the Bison lost to South Dakota State 23-21 in the regular season and now has a chance for revenge in the FCS Championship Game.

This matchup also represents just the second time the FCS title game features teams from the same conference. In 2014, MVFC co-champions North Dakota State and Illinois State met in the FCS Championship Game. The clubs didn't meet in the regular season, but the Bison prevailed 29-27 to take home another title.

